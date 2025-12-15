Audition for New Scholarships Up to $25,000 at University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA) at the University of Mobile announces expanded scholarship opportunities for new students pursuing performing arts degrees, with scholarship awards up to $25,000 each year.

To get started, schedule an audition at umobile.edu/audition.

All incoming freshmen are automatically considered for the new expanded scholarships when they apply to the University of Mobile, audition for the Alabama School of the Arts, are accepted into ASOTA and enroll.

Student pursuing degrees any of the more than 75 academic programs offered at UM are eligible to audition for ASOTA scholarships. Award amounts are based on talent and level of involvement in the department.

#1 Best College for Music

Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, said, “Our mission is to help students grow as artists and as Christ-centered leaders.

“These new expanded scholarships make it possible for students to develop their God-given gifts in a community that nurtures both artistic growth and spiritual formation.”

The University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts has been named the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and is in the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America, according to 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings.

In addition, Niche ranks UM among the Top 100 Best Christian College in America with the #1 Best Dorms in Alabama and the #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama.

2026 Audition Dates

The Alabama School of the Arts has scheduled two audition dates for 2026:

February 6

March 22

Students may also schedule a private audition or virtual audition at another time. For more information and to schedule an audition, visit umobile.edu/audition.

2026 UM Days

Students scheduling an audition also encouraged to attend a UM Day in conjunction with their audition. UM Days provide students and families opportunities to tour campus, meet faculty and students, experience student life, learn about financial aid, and earn a $2,000 Visit Scholarship when they visit, apply and enroll.

UM Days are scheduled for:

February 5

March 23

Sign up to attend a UM Day at umobile.edu/umday-info.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.