Experience University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular on Fox10, Christian Television Network & Daystar Television Network

MOBILE, Ala. – The magic of Christmas Spectacular will be available throughout the Christmas season as WALA Fox10, WHBR Christian Television Network and Daystar Television Network present multiple showtimes of the University of Mobile’s annual musical celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Special showtimes include Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for the hour-long special featuring highlights of UM’s 2024 Christmas Spectacular.

The Christian university has presented Christmas Spectacular each November for 23 years to audiences of thousands, celebrating the true meaning of Christmas through the talents of more than 250 students, faculty and staff. In addition to the University Singers and University Orchestra, featured ensembles include Voices of Mobile, Deliverance, Dunamis, Jazz Band, RamCorps, Shofar, Sofree, Welsh Revival and Worship Collective.

Highlights include “Noel” and “The Prayer,” along with “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “We Three Kings” and more.

“FOX10 has been honored to air the University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular during the holiday season for nearly 20 years, and it has become a tradition for our viewers,” said FOX10 Vice President and General Manager Eric Duncan. “This year, there will be more opportunities than ever to watch Christmas Spectacular.”

David Mayo, general manager of CTN Pensacola-Mobile WHBR, said, “We are thrilled to continue our tradition of airing the University of Mobile’s wonderful Christmas Spectacular program this holiday season!”

WHBR Christian Television Network will air Christmas Spectacular:

Dec. 24 @ 9:30 pm

WALA Fox10 will air Christmas Spectacular:

Dec. 24 @ 9 pm

Dec. 25 @ 11 am

Dec. 27 @ 10 am

Jan. 1 @ 7 am

Daystar Television Network will air Christmas Spectacular:

Dec. 24 @ 11 am & 8 pm

Dec. 25 @ 12 am

