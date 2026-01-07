Finding Purpose Through Faith, Community, and Calling

When Lexie Lopez arrived at the University of Mobile, she knew she was drawn to science and had long considered dentistry, but she didn’t yet understand why. Like many incoming students, her identity and motivation were rooted in academic performance: earning good grades, achieving success and moving toward a stable career. Purpose, however, still felt unclear.

That began to change during her freshman year.

Surrounded by caring professors and a close-knit community of friends, Lexie encountered a different way of thinking about success—one grounded not only in achievement, but in calling. During her first year at UM, she gave her life to Christ, a decision she says completely transformed her perspective. Through that spiritual growth, Lexie began to understand dentistry not just as a profession, but as a way to serve others.

She realized her desire to become a dentist was deeply connected to helping people experience confidence and joy – something as simple, yet powerful, as a smile.

For Lexie, the opportunity to attend college did not come without uncertainty. Raised by her mother, the financial reality of higher education, especially with plans for dental school, felt overwhelming. The cost of undergraduate studies combined with the years of education ahead made the dream seem distant.

Through the generosity of the University of Mobile, that burden was lifted.

With the support of the Presidential Scholarship, a Visit Day Scholarship, and additional university-awarded aid, Lexie was able to attend UM without tuition costs. That financial freedom allowed her to fully engage in campus life and spiritual formation without constant concern about how she would pay for school.

As a result, Lexie has been able to invest deeply in her faith, get involved in local churches and community food banks, and participate in campus organizations and clubs — all while pursuing her degree as a Pre-Health Biology major.

Her gratitude, she says, extends far beyond her own experience.

“Because of donor’s generosity,” Lexie shares, “students are being blessed in countless ways. Because of this, lives are being transformed.”

At the University of Mobile, Lexie found more than an education. She found clarity, community and a calling. One that blends faith, service, and science in meaningful ways.