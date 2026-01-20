University of Mobile Announces President’s List for Fall 2025

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the Fall 2025 President’s List, honoring students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 15 credit hours. The students named to the President’s List are listed below.

Mary Katherine Alums, Claire Atkins, Madison Barnes, Skyler Barnes, Lilly Bejarano, Anaria Bell, Skylar Bennett, Addison Boland, Kathleen Bowden, Michael Bowen, Oliver Boyle, Helena Braga, Kelsey Brewer, Alexia Brinkman, Isabella Bullington, Natalie Burt

Jahi Cannon, Kensley Cannon, Brianna Carmichael, Anna Carrick, Emma Champagne, Martin Chaney, Grace Chisholm, Maeva Constantinoff, Anna Coon, Erin Cooper, Breyton Cornelius, Micah Coxwell, Jamie Criswell, Mala Cross, Ashton Cubitt

MacKenzie Danzey, Allana Davis, Bethany Dean, Alison Dearmon, Brayden Deaton, Callum James David Harvey Dickson, Bella Didonna, Emily Dietz, Camryn Dorilma, Sophie Dorris, Ella Downing, Anna Elliott, Hannah Ellis, Makenzie Ellison, Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva, Fisher Fuller

Peter Gardner, Isabella Gibbons, Madison Gipe, William Givens, Luke Graham, Khadimou Gueye, Caleb Hadley, Audrey Hall, Abdullah Hamid, Yonan Hanna, Brea Harris, Steven Hazewinkel, Anna Hedrick, Brianna Hendricks, Kendall Herron, Regan Hickman, Rebecca Hii, Patience Hill, Victoria Holewka, Hayleigh Hopper, Andrea Hughes, Molly Hughes

Trent Irvin, Erica Jackson, Caroline Johnson, Autumn Jones, Haley Jones, Lamaria Jones, Maggie Kenyon, Sierra Knight, Elisabeth Langley, Chamberlyn Lentz, Madison Lipke, Katelyn Lippold, Albert Llatje Panisello, Alexandria Lopez, Jada Lynd

Amanda Majors, William Manwaring, Gracyn Martin, Henrique Mendes, Natalie Messick, Aniyah Michael, Brennen Miller, Lacee Moore, Savannah Morgan, Grace Moye, Katie Murphree, Trevor Murphy, Annsley Myers, Lexi Myers

Lydia Nicholson, Antoinette Oconnell, Peter Olsen, Johan Ong, Emily Otts, Emma Owen, Avaughna Packer, Erin Parker, Matthew Patterson, Meredith Peacock, Jamierae Pickin, Bailey Polk, Sarah Polk, Elizabeth Posey, Jake Quina, Olivia Quiroz

Kaden Raby, Elizabeth Ranew, Santiago Reina Mendivelso, Dayton Richardson, Joaquin Rivera, Andres Riveros-Tejada, Kaitlynn Robertson, Brooklyn Rowell

Jeb Scarbrough, Brooke Schachle, Thad Scott, Hayden Seale, Lanie Shaw, Gabrielle Sheffield, Jewel Shelly, Georgia Simmons, Merrin Simmons, Cameron Skipper, Caroline Smith, Chloe Smith, David Smith, Isabella Smith, William Smith, Annalea Steadham, Madelynn Stewart, Bryna Stokes, Mason Sword

Austin Taylor, Hailey Terrell, Camree Tribe, Presleigh Turner, Alex Valenzuela, Layne Vidich, Mataea Walker, Hannah Victoria Walters, Samuel Werry, Kathryn White, Emma Wilkins, Shyla Williams, Brayden Wilson, Haley Wilson, Kristen Wright, MacKenzie Yates

