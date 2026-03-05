University of Mobile Names Alumnus Zach Adamson as Director of Worship Initiatives; Investing in Next Generation of Worship Leaders

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has named 2009 alumnus Zach Adamson as its new Director of Worship Initiatives in the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA), a strategic leadership role designed to expand the university’s influence and innovation in worship leadership training.

Adamson returns to his alma mater with 17 years of ministry experience at 3Circle Church, where he serves as worship pastor and executive pastor of creative arts and communications. He will continue in his leadership role at 3Circle Church while also investing in students and worship initiatives at the University of Mobile.

“Zach embodies the very heart of what we seek to cultivate in our worship leadership students,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts. “He brings pastoral depth, creative excellence and real-world ministry experience at a high level. As an alumnus who has faithfully served local churches for more than two decades, he understands both the calling and the craft of worship leadership. We are thrilled to welcome him back to campus to help shape the next generation of worship leaders.”

Watch video interview with Zach Adamson and Dr. Andrew Goodwin.

As Director of Worship Initiatives, Adamson will help shape and strengthen the culture of worship across the University of Mobile. Working alongside ASOTA faculty, campus ministries, and university leadership, he will cultivate meaningful, Christ-centered worship experiences that form students spiritually and artistically.

Through his leadership, the Worship Leadership program will continue to grow in depth, influence and innovation, attracting and developing students who are called to serve the Church with theological conviction, creative excellence and pastoral heart.

Adamson will also spearhead songwriting initiatives at UM with the goal of cultivating a vibrant culture of original worship music, equipping students to write theologically rich and congregationally accessible songs that serve the Church and advance the mission of Christ.

Adamson first sensed a call to vocational ministry at age 14 while growing up in Pensacola, Florida. That calling led him to the University of Mobile, where he studied music and worship leadership and led touring groups Vision and Exit 13. During his student years, he also served as worship leader for a local church plant and worked as a session vocalist for Integrity Music.

“UM played a defining role in shaping my understanding of worship, as well as the musical and practical skills required to lead with excellence,” Adamson said. “It was here that leaders invested in me, challenged me and helped me step fully into God’s calling on my life. To return now and pour into students who feel that same calling is deeply meaningful. My aim is to fan the flame of what God is already doing in their lives and help prepare them to faithfully serve the Church, for decades to come.”

Goodwin said Adamson brings more than musical talent to the university’s Worship Leadership program.

“Worship leadership requires more than musical talent — it requires character, theological grounding and a shepherd’s heart. Zach models that beautifully. His leadership will strengthen our program’s visibility, deepen student formation and help position the University of Mobile as a leading voice in worship leadership training,” Goodwin said.

Adamson and his wife, Julie, have been married 18 years and have four children: Paisley (14), Kennedy (12), Bennett (11), and Jude (9).

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.