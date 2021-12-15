60 Things We Love About the University of Mobile (Part 3)

This is Part 3 of our series about what students, faculty, staff, and alumni love about the University of Mobile as part of our 60th Anniversary celebration.
If you missed Part 1 or 2, check it out at https://umobile.edu/news/60-things-we-love-about-the-university-of-mobile-part-1/ and https://umobile.edu/news/60-things-we-love-about-the-university-of-mobile-part-2/
Here are more things to love about UM:
- Ram Rush to welcome new students to UM and help them make friends https://umobile.edu/student-life/ram-rush/
- Our Dorms that have been ranked #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama, Top 20 in the Nation
- The foundation of scripture in everything we do https://umobile.edu/mission/
- Diverse student body from 34 States and 23 Nations
- Intramurals sports for recreational students https://umobile.edu/student-life/recreation-and-wellness/
- The CliftonStrengths test in our Freshman Seminar class https://umobile.edu/news/celebrate-strengths/
- Opportunities to travel with music ensembles, youth hostel missions, and urban mission trips https://umobile.edu/student-life/university-ministries/
- Karen Vanoy said her favorite memory at UM is, “Class of 1992 Singing in Notre Dame with the touring choir and any trip with Dr. B!”
- Chapel to help students grow in their walk with Christ
- Our financial aid department goes the extra mile to help students https://umobile.edu/financial-aid/
- Student work-study positions that give students experience to build their resumé
- The community of fellow students and faculty that pray for each other
- Many local churches in the Mobile where students worship and serve
- Homecoming to celebrate UM’s unique story with over 14,000 alumni throughout the world https://umobile.edu/homecoming/
- Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice https://umobile.edu/academics/college-of-health-professions/center-of-excellence-in-healthcare-practice/
- Graduation Ceremony on the Great Commission Lawn
- Location an hour from the beach and 12 minutes from downtown Mobile https://www.mobile.org/
- All-Steinway School with Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame professor of music https://umobile.edu/news/university-of-mobile-professor-of-music-kadisha-onalbayeva-inducted-into-steinway-sons-teacher-hall-of-fame/
- Our Crawfish Boil that brings the UM community together with MMI Dining’s seasoned crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and much more
- Campus-wide speaker system that plays uplifting Christian music every day
- The student section at athletic games