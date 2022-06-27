New Associate Degree in Nursing Program Accredited; University of Mobile Enrolling Now for August Classes

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today that its new fast-track Associate Degree in Nursing program now is officially enrolling students for classes that start in August.

Students should apply at umobile.edu/adn to be considered for a limited number of scholarships designed specifically for the ADN program.

The Christ-centered university’s new ADN program is a fast-track nursing degree that can be completed in just five semesters, allowing graduates to enter the workforce quickly.

UM announced in February it would offer the Associate Degree in Nursing program this fall, pending approval by accrediting agencies. The university was notified Sunday the ADN program was included in the scope of its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC). The ADN program also is approved by the Alabama Board of Nursing.

UM President Lonnie Burnett said the University of Mobile School of Nursing is known for producing compassionate, caring and highly competent health care professionals.

“Students in our new Associate Degree in Nursing program will have the benefit of small classes where they are known by faculty who care about them and prepare them to succeed,” Burnett said. In addition to clinical experiences in the community, students will learn using state-of-the-art technology in the university’s Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice.

Apply or learn more at umobile.edu/adn or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

Nursing Scholarships

UM has partnered with Infirmary Health to offer a limited number of new scholarships for the Associate Degree in Nursing program. Students awarded Infirmary Health Scholarships agree to work for Infirmary Health for a minimum of two years after graduation.

The ADN program is designed to give students a quick entry into the workforce and help reduce the nursing shortage. Some credit hours may be completed as Dual Enrollment credit while students are still in high school.

Dr. Sarah Barnes-Witherspoon, dean of the UM School of Nursing, said earning an Associate Degree in Nursing can be a first step for students who want to jump-start their career and quickly begin earning a paycheck in the rapidly growing field of health care. Graduates may then continue their education toward a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree while working full-time.

Online Nursing Degrees

UM offers a variety of online programs for professionals wanting to continue their education and move ahead in the health care profession. Some online programs in the College of Health Professions include on-campus practicums. Programs include:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs

The traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing is a four-year program offered on campus, with clinical experiences available through more than 20 health care facilities in the region.

The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing is offered on campus for students with a college degree or college credits in a field other than nursing who are looking for a fast-paced entry into the nursing profession.

Christian University

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. For more information about the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

