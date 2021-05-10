Class of 2021 Celebrates Graduation at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – On May 8, 2021, the University of Mobile graduated its first doctoral students in Doctor of Nursing Practice and Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance.

A total of 265 graduates were honored at the ceremony held in front of Weaver Hall on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. After receiving diplomas, new graduates participated in the Great Commission Tradition and touched the Great Commission Globe to represent going out into the world to make an impact.

The university presented the Weaver Awards to the top two graduates. The complete list of fall graduates with academic honors and awards is below. President Emeritus Mark Foley carried the ceremonial mace and led the procession of faculty and graduating students. Foley served as president of the Christian university for 18 years.

UM alumna, and first female NFL official, Sarah Thomas was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters and delivered the commencement address.

UM Board of Trustees Chair Fred Wilson presented the Weaver Awards to the top male and female graduates for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the university. Selection is made by a secret vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service.

The William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award was presented to Travis James Hudson. Hudson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He has maintained a 3.79 GPA in all of his classes at UM, while serving as a teaching assistant in general biology labs, microbiology labs and gross anatomy labs. Hudson represented the university as student government president, senator, Academic Integrity Council student chairman and Ram Rush leader. He additionally volunteered over 200 hours of service with Hickory Hammock Baptist Church as a worship and youth intern, and he frequently leads worship at Dauphin Way Baptist Church.

The Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award was presented to Zelda Elizabeth Peach. Peach graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in sociology. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the Honor’s Program and is the first student to undertake UM’s 5-year Bachelor of Science in sociology and Master of Social Work with Samford University. She was president of the Alpha Chi honor society, president of the Honor’s Program Council and vice president of UM Ambassadors. She has interned with Housing First and Women’s Resource Center in Mobile, where she has been entrusted with case management and client services with some of the community’s most at-risk populations.

Spring 2021 graduates are listed below:

Alabama School of the Arts — Doctor of Musical Arts

Covington, Louisiana – Jennifer Sciortino Mouledous, Vocal Performance

West Monroe, Louisiana – Julian José Jones, Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance

Brentwood, Tennessee – Grace Jane Denton, Vocal Performance

School of Nursing – Doctor of Nursing Practice

Citronelle, Alabama – Terri LuWanda Moore

Mobile, Alabama – Paula Rivers Matthews

Prichard, Alabama – Anganatte Nicole Williams

St. Stephens, Alabama – Sallyanna Paige Silveria

Thomasville, Alabama – Wendy Renea Foster-Clarke

Houston, Texas – Danielle Antoinette Hughes, School of Nursing Achievement Award

Alabama School of the Arts —Master of Art

Madison, Alabama – Jeffrey Sandell Haight Jr., Musical Theatre

Mobile, Alabama – Kristina Brooke Swearingen, Musical Theatre, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Ryan Matthew Dunn, Musical Theatre

Chipley, Florida – Malinda Charlotte Locke, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre

Fort Myers, Florida – Shadoe S. Valentin, Musical Theatre

Decatur, Mississippi – Olivia Jill Vaughn, Musical Theatre

Gold Hill, North Carolina – Jacob Bogan Hammill, Musical Theatre

Akron, Ohio – Jacob Franklin Morris, Musical Theatre

Alabama School of the Arts – Master of Music

Gulfport, Mississippi – Rebekah Hope Lipscombe, Piano Performance, Area Award: Piano Performance

Jackson, Mississippi – Hosea Tomaz Griffith, Vocal Performance

Abita Springs, Louisiana – Anne Meryl Labranche, Vocal Performance

Pittsburg, Texas – Elizabeth Noel Griffin, Vocal Performance

College of Arts and Sciences – Master of Arts

Dothan, Alabama – Shelby Alanna Bristow, Marriage and Family Counseling, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award

Fairhope, Alabama – Katherine Lynn Danielson, Marriage and Family Counseling

Saraland, Alabama – Angela Lanham Ellison, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling

Gulf Shores, Alabama – Michelle Renee Kuznicki, Marriage and Family Counseling

Mobile, Alabama – Hasten Carney Taylor, Marriage and Family Counseling

School of Nursing – Master of Science in Nursing

Opelika, Alabama – Stephanie DeAnn Daniels, Executive Leadership

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Rachel-Bailey Marie Tapia

School of Business – Master of Business Administration

Birmingham, Alabama — Mary Elizabeth Holt

Camp Hill, Alabama — Laren McCall Smith

Columbia, Alabama — Paul A. Holmes

Creola, Alabama — Megan Brianna Duke

Duncanville, Alabama — Jacob Douglas Henry

Flomaton, Alabama — Michael Jacob Chandler

Hartselle, Alabama — Ethan Scott Cowart

Huntsville, Alabama — Julia A. Christian

Magnolia Springs, Alabama — Kirsten Marie Leynes

Mobile, Alabama — David Harrison Greenwood Campbell; Marwah abd Karwi; Jennifer C. Phillips; Paula Marie Redd; Jessica Marie Richerson; Caryn Rainey Scott; Tiffany Nichole Williams

Muscle Shoals, Alabama — Tori D. Smith

Saraland, Alabama — Brunetta Thomas Banda

Selma, Alabama — Jane McKenzie Strother

Tallassee, Alabama — Brantley Morris Chandler

Quispamis, New Brunswick, Canada — Rachel Angèle Esquibel, School of Business Achievement Award

School of Business —Master of Science

Sonora, California — Ryan Frye, Leadership and Communication

School of Christian Studies – Master of Arts

Bay Minette, Alabama — Timothy Caleb Flowers, Biblical/Theological Studies

Coy, Alabama — Thomas Adam Primm, Biblical/Theological Studies

Dothan, Alabama — Matthew Albert Kirkland Stefin, Biblical/Theological Studies

Eclectic, Alabama — Isabella Camille Sanders, Biblical/Theological Studies, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies

Mobile, Alabama — Carmen Joretta Franks, Biblical/Theological Studies; Joseph Robert McDonald, Biblical/Theological Studies, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Nicholas Matthew Dunkin, Worship Leadership and Theology

Gulf Breeze, Florida — Brent Edward Allen, Biblical/Theological Studies

Havana, Florida — Cody Alexander Erskine, Worship Leadership and Theology

School of Education – Master of Arts

Dothan, Alabama — Caitlyn Renee Boley, Alternative Elementary Education, School of Education Achievement Award

Grand Bay, Alabama — Kayla Danielle Porter, Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education

Mobile, Alabama — Crystal Shenell Payne, Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education

Saraland, Alabama — April Okrzesik Weitz, Elementary Education

Talladega, Alabama — Meleah Jelene Carden Gonzalez, Elementary Education

Wellington, Alabama — Samuel William Blackburn, Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Area Award: Higher Education Leadership and Policy

School of Education – Master of Education

Mobile, Alabama — Valerie Venetia Mason, Early Child Development Non-Certification

Las Vegas, Nevada — Janae Nichoelle Tyree Strode, Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Weskan, Kansas — Robyn Elaine See, Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Arts

Meridian, Mississippi — Morgan Taylor Davidson, Theatre, Area Award: Theatre

Nashville, Tennessee — Michael Preston Stewart, Music

Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Fine Arts

Bathurst , New-Brunswick, Canada — Shannie Chiasson, Cum Laude, Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design

Tallahassee, Florida — Aneya Nuwray Raynor, Cum Laude, Graphic Design

Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Music

Bourg , Louisiana — Wesley John Newton, Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance

Jackson, Mississippi — Mary Kathryn Newton, Musical Theatre

Knoxville, Tennessee — Johnny D. Northcutt III, Summa Cum Laude, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre

Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Science

Arab, Alabama — Isaac William Pruett, Worship Leadership

Athens , Alabama — Timothy John Stroud, Worship Leadership

Danville, Alabama — Drew Morris Fitzgerald, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership

Fayette, Alabama — Audrey Kathryn Herrera Stirling, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership

Mobile, Alabama — Frederick Rondell Holmes, Worship Leadership; Richard Perry Stone, Cum Laude, Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies; Anhtai Phillip Vo, Worship Leadership

Pell City, Alabama — William Loyd Haynes, Summa Cum Laude, Worship Leadership

Semmes, Alabama — Howard Lee Smith, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership

Thomasville, Alabama — Morgan Faith Brasell, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership

Satsuma, Alabama — Michael Lee Jolly, Worship Technologies

Chipley, Florida — Haylee Nicole Patton, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadershi

Milton, Florida — Logan S. Mathews, Worship Leadership,

Panama City Beach, Florida — Anna Leigh Griffin, Summa Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award

Pensacola, Florida — Briana La’Shea Webb, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award

Griffin, Georgia — Luke Conley Sisson, Worship Leadership

Clarksville, Tennessee — Corali Jiménez, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership

Knoxville, Tennessee — Jordan Christopher Williams, Magna Cum Laude, Production Technologies

College of Arts and Sciences – Bachelor of Arts

Grand Bay, Alabama — Brenna Lee Stringfellow, English, Area Award: English, Honors Program Graduate

Mobile, Alabama — Michael Brantton Greene, History; Hannah Agapé Lynn Love, Magna Cum Laude, Philosophy, Area Award: Philosophy; Zelda Elizabeth Peach, Summa Cum Laude, Sociology, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Execllence Award, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Sociology, Honors Program Graduate; Govan M. Trenier III, Psychology

College of Arts and Sciences – Bachelor of Science

Athens, Alabama — Hannah Marie Morris, Cum Laude, Biology

Bessemer, Alabama — Darlene Rico Basave, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology

Birmingham, Alabama — Azaria Celeste Jones, Biology

Chunchula, Alabama — Lydia Noel Smith, Cum Laude, Strategic Communication

Citronelle, Alabama — Amber K. Naquin, Strategic Communication

Daphne, Alabama — Sydney Victoria Bishop, Sociology; Ashley Lynn Ivy, Psychology

Danville, Alabama — Tara N. Tuck, Biology

Eight Mile, Alabama — Heather Nicole Williamson, Cum Laude, History, Area Award: History

Fairhope, Alabama — Aaron James Haycraft, Cum Laude, Biology

Grand Bay, Alabama — Ethan Lee Williams, Psychology

Mobile, Alabama — Nellie Brown Amey, Organizational Leadership; Doris Joan Johnson, Cum Laude, Psychology; Nicholas Elijah Knight, Government and Law; Danielle Nicole London, Organizational Leadership; Olivia Jayne Moore, Magna Cum Laude, Pre-Health Biology; Bang Le Nguyen, Psychology; Mansi Rawat, Mathematics; Julius Michael Riley, Magna Cum Laude, General Studies

Prattville, Alabama — Derek Scott Lacy Jr., Cum Laude, Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law

Robertsdale, Alabama — Hailee Elizabeth Powell, Magna Cum Laude, Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics,

Semmes, Alabama — Dylan B. Fisher, Biology

Saraland, Alabama — Megan N. Hart, Cum Laude, Mathematics; Hallie M. Rowell, Cum Laude, Biology, Area Award: Biology

Satsuma, Alabama — Zachary Keith Presnall, History

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — Adama Isata Samura, Biology

Jacksonville, Florida — Nicole Danae White, Psychology

Miami, Florida — Stephanie Ann Bruce-Torres, General Studies

Milton, Florida — Travis James Hudson, Magna Cum Laude, Biology, William K. Weaver, Jr. Exellence Award

Pensacola, Florida — Michael Fredrick McCrory, Psychology

Dormagen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer, Summa Cum Laude, B.S., Biology, Area Award: Pre-Health Biology, Academic Achievement Award

River Ridge, Louisiana — Lauren Chase Bodino, Magna Cum Laude, Pre-Health Biology

Slidell, Louisiana — Josie Marie Headrick, Magna Cum Laude, Communication, Area Award: Communication

Pueblo, Mexico — Sofia Mazza Villarreal, Marine Science

Lucedale, Mississippi — Charity Gem Mills, Communication

Pascagoula, Mississippi — Cheryl Hamilton Vaughan, Psychology

St. Louis, Missouri — Faith Noel Hezel, General Studies, Area Award: General Studies

Dayton, Ohio — Jenna Joselle Dittman, Communication Studies

Orange, Texas — Jenna Susanne James, Marine Science

School of Health and Sports Science – Bachelor of Science

Fairhope, Alabama — Morgan Taylor Ledrew, Kinesiology; Natalie Paige Seay, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Hartselle, Alabama — Kaitlyn Marie Spangler, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology

Hayden, Alabama — Carson Luke Southwell, Kinesiology

Irvington, Alabama — Valerie Lynn Elzora Ainsworth, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award

McIntosh, Alabama — Montrez Demetrius Radcliff, Kinesiology

Mobile, Alabama — Marquise Louella Cobbs, Kinesiology; Brandon Ray Oliver, Kinesiology

Moulton, Alabama — Taylor Grace Barkley, Summa Cum Laude, Exercise Science, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Exercise Science

Pinson, Alabama — Destinee Elizabeth Cole, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Roanoke, Alabama — Emilie Haven Brown, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Saraland, Alabama — Angel Lynn Peterson, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Tuscaloos, Alabama — Donavon Terell Kinnie, Kinesiology

Uriah, Alabama — Jesse Sage Baggett, Kinesiology; Dillion Dewyane Sager, Kinesiology; Daylon G. Wooten, Kinesiology

Oakland, California — Jemiar Ramont Jonasian, Exercise Science

Siem Reap, Cambodia — Thuy-Duong Danielle Huynh, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Pace, Florida — Trenton Thomas Short, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

Atlanta, Georgia — Nichole S. Slocumb, Kinesiology

Covington , Louisiana — Artasia Rakel McDowell, Kinesiology

Slidell, Louisiana — Allison Brooke Vincent, Cum Laude, Kinesiology

School of Nursing – Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bay Minette, Alabama — Sierra Nicole Williams, Cum Laude

Bayou La Batre, Alabama — Ashlynn Noel Bosarge

Chickasaw, Alabama — DeJaih Daniels

Citronelle, Alabama — Cameron Paige Tutor, Cum Laude

Cleveland, Alabama — Jessica Jimenez Chacon

Daphne, Alabama — Maya Kolb Jowers

Dothan, Alabama — Amalia J.M. Martin, Cum Laude

Fairhope, Alabama — Sophia Anne Colbert, Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate; Yvonne Alexis Soncerra Lindsey

Grand Bay, Alabama — Traci P. Fleming

Huntsville, Alabama — Sarah Elizabeth Christopherson

Irvington, Alabama — Tessa Vivian Lowery

Mobile, Alabama — Courtney Nickole Blake; Joel Scott Griffith; Ashley Elizabeth Hamm; Grace Bradley Howard, Cum Laude, Area Award: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexandria L. King; Amanda Curtis McClain; Katelynn Ann Miller; Vania E. Muniz, Magna Cum Laude; Raven Symon People; Livonise Sirisnor; Amber Clauzell Thomas; Linh Tran, Cum Laude; Tracey Lynne Marsh Williams

Monroeville, Alabama — Victoria Morgan Powell

Robertsdale, Alabama — Madelyn Claire Wells, Magna Cum Laude

Saraland, Alabama — Amber Nichole Armistead; Nguyen Sonny Le

Satsuma, Alabama — Katelyn Marie Pierce

Semmes, Alabama — Mary Wheeler Hall; Mark Nicholas Leousis Jr., Cum Laude; Anh Duy Vu

Silverhill, Alabama — Hannah Ashley Guthrie, Summa Cum Laude, School of Nursing Achievement Award

Spanish Fort, Alabama — Joseph Allen Estes

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Adriana Elise DeCubellis

Kodiak, Alaska — Mariah Kristeen Arndt

Centennial, Colorado — Anna Lynne Klouser

Jacksonville, Florida — Shelby Lynne Wright, Cum Laude

Jay, Florida — Amy Estrella Fredericks

Pace, Florida — Kinsey Louise Carlson

Pensacola, Florida — Julia Rose Morano

Columbus, Georgia — Austin Todd McMickle

Pine Mountain, Georgia — Trenton Cole Burns

Covington, Louisiana — Cassidy Dianne Arcement

New Orleans, Louisiana — Elizabeth Nabwire Wandera

Grand Rapids, Michigan — Madilyn Elyse Gosselin, Cum Laude

Burnsville, Minnesota — Steven George Hoostal

Monticello, Mississippi — Charles William Stanback Jr.

Jackson , Tennessee — Amy Nicole Prince

Smyrna, Tennessee — Alicia Rae Coleman

Austin, Texas — Tateyana Korine Harris

School of Business – Bachelor of Science

Camp Hill, Alabama — Laren McCall Smith, Summa Cum Laude, Integrated Marketing Communications, Area Award: Marketing

Columbia, Alabama — Paul A. Holmes, Magna Cum Laude, Software Development, Area Award: Software Development

Duncanville, Alabama — Jacob Douglas Henry, Accounting

Flomaton, Alabama — Michael Jacob Chandler, Accounting

Grand Bay, Alabama — Abbie Elizabeth Williams, Business Administration

Hartselle, Alabama — Ethan Scott Cowart, Cum Laude, B.S., Accounting, Area Award: Accounting

Madison, Alabama — Anfernee O. Jones, Business Administration

Magnolia Springs, Alabama — Kirsten Marie Leynes, Accounting

McIntosh, Alabama — Robyn Hunter Reed, Summa Cum Laude, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Business Achievement Award, Area Award: Management

Mobile, Alabama — Elmer Francis Caimol Colubio III, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration, Area Award: Finance; Emily Jean Phillips, Accounting; Jennifer C. Phillips, Cum Laude, Accounting; Kyley Elizabeth Rone, Management; Madilyn Aleyse Seymour, Management; Shaun Bryant Toomey, Business Administration

Saraland, Alabama — Zachary Jordan Jones, Cum Laude, Accounting

Silverhill, Alabama — Abigail Elaine McCully, Summa Cum Laude, B.S., Digital Media and Advertising, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising

Silverhill, Alabama — Michael Allan Zona II, Cum Laude, Business Administration

Tallassee, Alabama — Brantley Morris Chandler, Magna Cum Laude, Accounting

Theodore, Alabama — Andrew Scott Roberts, Accounting

Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina — Alejo Binaghi, Management

Biloxi, Mississippi — Jared Austin Creel, Management

Kiln, Mississippi — Brandi Nicole Diket, Business Administration

Lenoir City, Tennessee — Jonathan Lowell Harding, Intergrated Marketing Communications

Dallas, Texas — Timothy Miguel Collins, Management

School of Christian Studies – Bachelor of Science

Mobile, Alabama — William Conner Floyd, Biblical/Theological Studies; Joseph McKinley Mohr, Biblical/Theological Studies; Jacob E. Musgrove, Biblical/Theological Studies

Opp , Alabama — Cameron Drake Ballard, Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies

Pensacola, Florida — Bryce Michael Cox, Christian Leadership and Ministry, Area Award: Christian Leadership and Ministry

School of Christian Studies – Bachelor of Arts

Mobile, Alabama — Donald William Brady, Summa Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award, Honors Program Graduate; Ali Elizabeth Gardner, Intercultural Studies

Opp , Alabama — Charles Austyn Gessner, Cum Laude, Intercultural Studies, Area Award: Intercultural Studies

Pensacola, Florida — Myles Lowell Herren, Summa Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies

School of Education – Bachelor of Science

Alabaster, Alabama — Brandy Morgan Segreto, Cum Laude, Elementary Education, Area Award: Elementary Education

Athens, Alabama — Jessie Macon Jones, Early Childhood Education

Birmingham, Alabama — Lydia Ruth Diegel, Early Childhood Educatio

Chelsea, Alabama — Kayla Marie Wood, Magna Cum Laude, Child and Social Development

Mobile, Alabama — Ashlynn Denae Henderson, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education; Morgan Lashaun Smoots, Child and Social Development; Claire Travis Taylor, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education; Sherea Lynn White, Child and Social Development, Area Award: Child and Social Development; Shamika Williams Williamson, Cum Laude, Child and Social Development

Saraland, Alabama — Dynasty Victoria Wittner, Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education

Satsuma, Alabama — Valerie Michelle Dickson, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education

Silverhill, Alabama — Whitney Rae Dillard, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education

Theodore, Alabama — Brianna Rachel Huber, Summa Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education

Navarre, Florida — Ashleigh Elizabeth Crumpler, Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education

Swainboro, Georgia — Kalen Allayah Wadley, Child and Social Development

College of Arts and Sciences – Associates

Hazel Green, Alabama – Aidan Olivia Mills, General Studies

Mobile, Alabama – Brittney N. Scarcliff, General Studies

Perdido, Alabama – Andrew Coleman Jordan

