Class of 2021 Celebrates Graduation at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – On May 8, 2021, the University of Mobile graduated its first doctoral students in Doctor of Nursing Practice and Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance.
A total of 265 graduates were honored at the ceremony held in front of Weaver Hall on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. After receiving diplomas, new graduates participated in the Great Commission Tradition and touched the Great Commission Globe to represent going out into the world to make an impact.
The university presented the Weaver Awards to the top two graduates. The complete list of fall graduates with academic honors and awards is below. President Emeritus Mark Foley carried the ceremonial mace and led the procession of faculty and graduating students. Foley served as president of the Christian university for 18 years.
UM alumna, and first female NFL official, Sarah Thomas was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters and delivered the commencement address.
UM Board of Trustees Chair Fred Wilson presented the Weaver Awards to the top male and female graduates for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the university. Selection is made by a secret vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service.
The William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award was presented to Travis James Hudson. Hudson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He has maintained a 3.79 GPA in all of his classes at UM, while serving as a teaching assistant in general biology labs, microbiology labs and gross anatomy labs. Hudson represented the university as student government president, senator, Academic Integrity Council student chairman and Ram Rush leader. He additionally volunteered over 200 hours of service with Hickory Hammock Baptist Church as a worship and youth intern, and he frequently leads worship at Dauphin Way Baptist Church.
The Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award was presented to Zelda Elizabeth Peach. Peach graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in sociology. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the Honor’s Program and is the first student to undertake UM’s 5-year Bachelor of Science in sociology and Master of Social Work with Samford University. She was president of the Alpha Chi honor society, president of the Honor’s Program Council and vice president of UM Ambassadors. She has interned with Housing First and Women’s Resource Center in Mobile, where she has been entrusted with case management and client services with some of the community’s most at-risk populations.
Spring 2021 graduates are listed below:
Alabama School of the Arts — Doctor of Musical Arts
Covington, Louisiana – Jennifer Sciortino Mouledous, Vocal Performance
West Monroe, Louisiana – Julian José Jones, Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance
Brentwood, Tennessee – Grace Jane Denton, Vocal Performance
School of Nursing – Doctor of Nursing Practice
Citronelle, Alabama – Terri LuWanda Moore
Mobile, Alabama – Paula Rivers Matthews
Prichard, Alabama – Anganatte Nicole Williams
St. Stephens, Alabama – Sallyanna Paige Silveria
Thomasville, Alabama – Wendy Renea Foster-Clarke
Houston, Texas – Danielle Antoinette Hughes, School of Nursing Achievement Award
Alabama School of the Arts —Master of Art
Madison, Alabama – Jeffrey Sandell Haight Jr., Musical Theatre
Mobile, Alabama – Kristina Brooke Swearingen, Musical Theatre, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award
Spanish Fort, Alabama – Ryan Matthew Dunn, Musical Theatre
Chipley, Florida – Malinda Charlotte Locke, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre
Fort Myers, Florida – Shadoe S. Valentin, Musical Theatre
Decatur, Mississippi – Olivia Jill Vaughn, Musical Theatre
Gold Hill, North Carolina – Jacob Bogan Hammill, Musical Theatre
Akron, Ohio – Jacob Franklin Morris, Musical Theatre
Alabama School of the Arts – Master of Music
Gulfport, Mississippi – Rebekah Hope Lipscombe, Piano Performance, Area Award: Piano Performance
Jackson, Mississippi – Hosea Tomaz Griffith, Vocal Performance
Abita Springs, Louisiana – Anne Meryl Labranche, Vocal Performance
Pittsburg, Texas – Elizabeth Noel Griffin, Vocal Performance
College of Arts and Sciences – Master of Arts
Dothan, Alabama – Shelby Alanna Bristow, Marriage and Family Counseling, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award
Fairhope, Alabama – Katherine Lynn Danielson, Marriage and Family Counseling
Saraland, Alabama – Angela Lanham Ellison, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling
Gulf Shores, Alabama – Michelle Renee Kuznicki, Marriage and Family Counseling
Mobile, Alabama – Hasten Carney Taylor, Marriage and Family Counseling
School of Nursing – Master of Science in Nursing
Opelika, Alabama – Stephanie DeAnn Daniels, Executive Leadership
Spanish Fort, Alabama – Rachel-Bailey Marie Tapia
School of Business – Master of Business Administration
Birmingham, Alabama — Mary Elizabeth Holt
Camp Hill, Alabama — Laren McCall Smith
Columbia, Alabama — Paul A. Holmes
Creola, Alabama — Megan Brianna Duke
Duncanville, Alabama — Jacob Douglas Henry
Flomaton, Alabama — Michael Jacob Chandler
Hartselle, Alabama — Ethan Scott Cowart
Huntsville, Alabama — Julia A. Christian
Magnolia Springs, Alabama — Kirsten Marie Leynes
Mobile, Alabama — David Harrison Greenwood Campbell; Marwah abd Karwi; Jennifer C. Phillips; Paula Marie Redd; Jessica Marie Richerson; Caryn Rainey Scott; Tiffany Nichole Williams
Muscle Shoals, Alabama — Tori D. Smith
Saraland, Alabama — Brunetta Thomas Banda
Selma, Alabama — Jane McKenzie Strother
Tallassee, Alabama — Brantley Morris Chandler
Quispamis, New Brunswick, Canada — Rachel Angèle Esquibel, School of Business Achievement Award
School of Business —Master of Science
Sonora, California — Ryan Frye, Leadership and Communication
School of Christian Studies – Master of Arts
Bay Minette, Alabama — Timothy Caleb Flowers, Biblical/Theological Studies
Coy, Alabama — Thomas Adam Primm, Biblical/Theological Studies
Dothan, Alabama — Matthew Albert Kirkland Stefin, Biblical/Theological Studies
Eclectic, Alabama — Isabella Camille Sanders, Biblical/Theological Studies, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies
Mobile, Alabama — Carmen Joretta Franks, Biblical/Theological Studies; Joseph Robert McDonald, Biblical/Theological Studies, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award
Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Nicholas Matthew Dunkin, Worship Leadership and Theology
Gulf Breeze, Florida — Brent Edward Allen, Biblical/Theological Studies
Havana, Florida — Cody Alexander Erskine, Worship Leadership and Theology
School of Education – Master of Arts
Dothan, Alabama — Caitlyn Renee Boley, Alternative Elementary Education, School of Education Achievement Award
Grand Bay, Alabama — Kayla Danielle Porter, Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education
Mobile, Alabama — Crystal Shenell Payne, Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education
Saraland, Alabama — April Okrzesik Weitz, Elementary Education
Talladega, Alabama — Meleah Jelene Carden Gonzalez, Elementary Education
Wellington, Alabama — Samuel William Blackburn, Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Area Award: Higher Education Leadership and Policy
School of Education – Master of Education
Mobile, Alabama — Valerie Venetia Mason, Early Child Development Non-Certification
Las Vegas, Nevada — Janae Nichoelle Tyree Strode, Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Weskan, Kansas — Robyn Elaine See, Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Arts
Meridian, Mississippi — Morgan Taylor Davidson, Theatre, Area Award: Theatre
Nashville, Tennessee — Michael Preston Stewart, Music
Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Fine Arts
Bathurst , New-Brunswick, Canada — Shannie Chiasson, Cum Laude, Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design
Tallahassee, Florida — Aneya Nuwray Raynor, Cum Laude, Graphic Design
Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Music
Bourg , Louisiana — Wesley John Newton, Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance
Jackson, Mississippi — Mary Kathryn Newton, Musical Theatre
Knoxville, Tennessee — Johnny D. Northcutt III, Summa Cum Laude, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre
Alabama School of the Arts – Bachelor of Science
Arab, Alabama — Isaac William Pruett, Worship Leadership
Athens , Alabama — Timothy John Stroud, Worship Leadership
Danville, Alabama — Drew Morris Fitzgerald, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership
Fayette, Alabama — Audrey Kathryn Herrera Stirling, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership
Mobile, Alabama — Frederick Rondell Holmes, Worship Leadership; Richard Perry Stone, Cum Laude, Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies; Anhtai Phillip Vo, Worship Leadership
Pell City, Alabama — William Loyd Haynes, Summa Cum Laude, Worship Leadership
Semmes, Alabama — Howard Lee Smith, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership
Thomasville, Alabama — Morgan Faith Brasell, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership
Satsuma, Alabama — Michael Lee Jolly, Worship Technologies
Chipley, Florida — Haylee Nicole Patton, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadershi
Milton, Florida — Logan S. Mathews, Worship Leadership,
Panama City Beach, Florida — Anna Leigh Griffin, Summa Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award
Pensacola, Florida — Briana La’Shea Webb, Magna Cum Laude, Worship Leadership, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award
Griffin, Georgia — Luke Conley Sisson, Worship Leadership
Clarksville, Tennessee — Corali Jiménez, Cum Laude, Worship Leadership
Knoxville, Tennessee — Jordan Christopher Williams, Magna Cum Laude, Production Technologies
College of Arts and Sciences – Bachelor of Arts
Grand Bay, Alabama — Brenna Lee Stringfellow, English, Area Award: English, Honors Program Graduate
Mobile, Alabama — Michael Brantton Greene, History; Hannah Agapé Lynn Love, Magna Cum Laude, Philosophy, Area Award: Philosophy; Zelda Elizabeth Peach, Summa Cum Laude, Sociology, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Execllence Award, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Sociology, Honors Program Graduate; Govan M. Trenier III, Psychology
College of Arts and Sciences – Bachelor of Science
Athens, Alabama — Hannah Marie Morris, Cum Laude, Biology
Bessemer, Alabama — Darlene Rico Basave, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology
Birmingham, Alabama — Azaria Celeste Jones, Biology
Chunchula, Alabama — Lydia Noel Smith, Cum Laude, Strategic Communication
Citronelle, Alabama — Amber K. Naquin, Strategic Communication
Daphne, Alabama — Sydney Victoria Bishop, Sociology; Ashley Lynn Ivy, Psychology
Danville, Alabama — Tara N. Tuck, Biology
Eight Mile, Alabama — Heather Nicole Williamson, Cum Laude, History, Area Award: History
Fairhope, Alabama — Aaron James Haycraft, Cum Laude, Biology
Grand Bay, Alabama — Ethan Lee Williams, Psychology
Mobile, Alabama — Nellie Brown Amey, Organizational Leadership; Doris Joan Johnson, Cum Laude, Psychology; Nicholas Elijah Knight, Government and Law; Danielle Nicole London, Organizational Leadership; Olivia Jayne Moore, Magna Cum Laude, Pre-Health Biology; Bang Le Nguyen, Psychology; Mansi Rawat, Mathematics; Julius Michael Riley, Magna Cum Laude, General Studies
Prattville, Alabama — Derek Scott Lacy Jr., Cum Laude, Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law
Robertsdale, Alabama — Hailee Elizabeth Powell, Magna Cum Laude, Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics,
Semmes, Alabama — Dylan B. Fisher, Biology
Saraland, Alabama — Megan N. Hart, Cum Laude, Mathematics; Hallie M. Rowell, Cum Laude, Biology, Area Award: Biology
Satsuma, Alabama — Zachary Keith Presnall, History
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — Adama Isata Samura, Biology
Jacksonville, Florida — Nicole Danae White, Psychology
Miami, Florida — Stephanie Ann Bruce-Torres, General Studies
Milton, Florida — Travis James Hudson, Magna Cum Laude, Biology, William K. Weaver, Jr. Exellence Award
Pensacola, Florida — Michael Fredrick McCrory, Psychology
Dormagen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer, Summa Cum Laude, B.S., Biology, Area Award: Pre-Health Biology, Academic Achievement Award
River Ridge, Louisiana — Lauren Chase Bodino, Magna Cum Laude, Pre-Health Biology
Slidell, Louisiana — Josie Marie Headrick, Magna Cum Laude, Communication, Area Award: Communication
Pueblo, Mexico — Sofia Mazza Villarreal, Marine Science
Lucedale, Mississippi — Charity Gem Mills, Communication
Pascagoula, Mississippi — Cheryl Hamilton Vaughan, Psychology
St. Louis, Missouri — Faith Noel Hezel, General Studies, Area Award: General Studies
Dayton, Ohio — Jenna Joselle Dittman, Communication Studies
Orange, Texas — Jenna Susanne James, Marine Science
School of Health and Sports Science – Bachelor of Science
Fairhope, Alabama — Morgan Taylor Ledrew, Kinesiology; Natalie Paige Seay, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Hartselle, Alabama — Kaitlyn Marie Spangler, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology
Hayden, Alabama — Carson Luke Southwell, Kinesiology
Irvington, Alabama — Valerie Lynn Elzora Ainsworth, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award
McIntosh, Alabama — Montrez Demetrius Radcliff, Kinesiology
Mobile, Alabama — Marquise Louella Cobbs, Kinesiology; Brandon Ray Oliver, Kinesiology
Moulton, Alabama — Taylor Grace Barkley, Summa Cum Laude, Exercise Science, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Exercise Science
Pinson, Alabama — Destinee Elizabeth Cole, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Roanoke, Alabama — Emilie Haven Brown, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Saraland, Alabama — Angel Lynn Peterson, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Tuscaloos, Alabama — Donavon Terell Kinnie, Kinesiology
Uriah, Alabama — Jesse Sage Baggett, Kinesiology; Dillion Dewyane Sager, Kinesiology; Daylon G. Wooten, Kinesiology
Oakland, California — Jemiar Ramont Jonasian, Exercise Science
Siem Reap, Cambodia — Thuy-Duong Danielle Huynh, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Pace, Florida — Trenton Thomas Short, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
Atlanta, Georgia — Nichole S. Slocumb, Kinesiology
Covington , Louisiana — Artasia Rakel McDowell, Kinesiology
Slidell, Louisiana — Allison Brooke Vincent, Cum Laude, Kinesiology
School of Nursing – Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bay Minette, Alabama — Sierra Nicole Williams, Cum Laude
Bayou La Batre, Alabama — Ashlynn Noel Bosarge
Chickasaw, Alabama — DeJaih Daniels
Citronelle, Alabama — Cameron Paige Tutor, Cum Laude
Cleveland, Alabama — Jessica Jimenez Chacon
Daphne, Alabama — Maya Kolb Jowers
Dothan, Alabama — Amalia J.M. Martin, Cum Laude
Fairhope, Alabama — Sophia Anne Colbert, Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate; Yvonne Alexis Soncerra Lindsey
Grand Bay, Alabama — Traci P. Fleming
Huntsville, Alabama — Sarah Elizabeth Christopherson
Irvington, Alabama — Tessa Vivian Lowery
Mobile, Alabama — Courtney Nickole Blake; Joel Scott Griffith; Ashley Elizabeth Hamm; Grace Bradley Howard, Cum Laude, Area Award: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexandria L. King; Amanda Curtis McClain; Katelynn Ann Miller; Vania E. Muniz, Magna Cum Laude; Raven Symon People; Livonise Sirisnor; Amber Clauzell Thomas; Linh Tran, Cum Laude; Tracey Lynne Marsh Williams
Monroeville, Alabama — Victoria Morgan Powell
Robertsdale, Alabama — Madelyn Claire Wells, Magna Cum Laude
Saraland, Alabama — Amber Nichole Armistead; Nguyen Sonny Le
Satsuma, Alabama — Katelyn Marie Pierce
Semmes, Alabama — Mary Wheeler Hall; Mark Nicholas Leousis Jr., Cum Laude; Anh Duy Vu
Silverhill, Alabama — Hannah Ashley Guthrie, Summa Cum Laude, School of Nursing Achievement Award
Spanish Fort, Alabama — Joseph Allen Estes
Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Adriana Elise DeCubellis
Kodiak, Alaska — Mariah Kristeen Arndt
Centennial, Colorado — Anna Lynne Klouser
Jacksonville, Florida — Shelby Lynne Wright, Cum Laude
Jay, Florida — Amy Estrella Fredericks
Pace, Florida — Kinsey Louise Carlson
Pensacola, Florida — Julia Rose Morano
Columbus, Georgia — Austin Todd McMickle
Pine Mountain, Georgia — Trenton Cole Burns
Covington, Louisiana — Cassidy Dianne Arcement
New Orleans, Louisiana — Elizabeth Nabwire Wandera
Grand Rapids, Michigan — Madilyn Elyse Gosselin, Cum Laude
Burnsville, Minnesota — Steven George Hoostal
Monticello, Mississippi — Charles William Stanback Jr.
Jackson , Tennessee — Amy Nicole Prince
Smyrna, Tennessee — Alicia Rae Coleman
Austin, Texas — Tateyana Korine Harris
School of Business – Bachelor of Science
Camp Hill, Alabama — Laren McCall Smith, Summa Cum Laude, Integrated Marketing Communications, Area Award: Marketing
Columbia, Alabama — Paul A. Holmes, Magna Cum Laude, Software Development, Area Award: Software Development
Duncanville, Alabama — Jacob Douglas Henry, Accounting
Flomaton, Alabama — Michael Jacob Chandler, Accounting
Grand Bay, Alabama — Abbie Elizabeth Williams, Business Administration
Hartselle, Alabama — Ethan Scott Cowart, Cum Laude, B.S., Accounting, Area Award: Accounting
Madison, Alabama — Anfernee O. Jones, Business Administration
Magnolia Springs, Alabama — Kirsten Marie Leynes, Accounting
McIntosh, Alabama — Robyn Hunter Reed, Summa Cum Laude, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Business Achievement Award, Area Award: Management
Mobile, Alabama — Elmer Francis Caimol Colubio III, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration, Area Award: Finance; Emily Jean Phillips, Accounting; Jennifer C. Phillips, Cum Laude, Accounting; Kyley Elizabeth Rone, Management; Madilyn Aleyse Seymour, Management; Shaun Bryant Toomey, Business Administration
Saraland, Alabama — Zachary Jordan Jones, Cum Laude, Accounting
Silverhill, Alabama — Abigail Elaine McCully, Summa Cum Laude, B.S., Digital Media and Advertising, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising
Silverhill, Alabama — Michael Allan Zona II, Cum Laude, Business Administration
Tallassee, Alabama — Brantley Morris Chandler, Magna Cum Laude, Accounting
Theodore, Alabama — Andrew Scott Roberts, Accounting
Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina — Alejo Binaghi, Management
Biloxi, Mississippi — Jared Austin Creel, Management
Kiln, Mississippi — Brandi Nicole Diket, Business Administration
Lenoir City, Tennessee — Jonathan Lowell Harding, Intergrated Marketing Communications
Dallas, Texas — Timothy Miguel Collins, Management
School of Christian Studies – Bachelor of Science
Mobile, Alabama — William Conner Floyd, Biblical/Theological Studies; Joseph McKinley Mohr, Biblical/Theological Studies; Jacob E. Musgrove, Biblical/Theological Studies
Opp , Alabama — Cameron Drake Ballard, Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies
Pensacola, Florida — Bryce Michael Cox, Christian Leadership and Ministry, Area Award: Christian Leadership and Ministry
School of Christian Studies – Bachelor of Arts
Mobile, Alabama — Donald William Brady, Summa Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award, Honors Program Graduate; Ali Elizabeth Gardner, Intercultural Studies
Opp , Alabama — Charles Austyn Gessner, Cum Laude, Intercultural Studies, Area Award: Intercultural Studies
Pensacola, Florida — Myles Lowell Herren, Summa Cum Laude, Biblical/Theological Studies, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies
School of Education – Bachelor of Science
Alabaster, Alabama — Brandy Morgan Segreto, Cum Laude, Elementary Education, Area Award: Elementary Education
Athens, Alabama — Jessie Macon Jones, Early Childhood Education
Birmingham, Alabama — Lydia Ruth Diegel, Early Childhood Educatio
Chelsea, Alabama — Kayla Marie Wood, Magna Cum Laude, Child and Social Development
Mobile, Alabama — Ashlynn Denae Henderson, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education; Morgan Lashaun Smoots, Child and Social Development; Claire Travis Taylor, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education; Sherea Lynn White, Child and Social Development, Area Award: Child and Social Development; Shamika Williams Williamson, Cum Laude, Child and Social Development
Saraland, Alabama — Dynasty Victoria Wittner, Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education
Satsuma, Alabama — Valerie Michelle Dickson, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education
Silverhill, Alabama — Whitney Rae Dillard, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education
Theodore, Alabama — Brianna Rachel Huber, Summa Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education
Navarre, Florida — Ashleigh Elizabeth Crumpler, Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education
Swainboro, Georgia — Kalen Allayah Wadley, Child and Social Development
College of Arts and Sciences – Associates
Hazel Green, Alabama – Aidan Olivia Mills, General Studies
Mobile, Alabama – Brittney N. Scarcliff, General Studies
Perdido, Alabama – Andrew Coleman Jordan
