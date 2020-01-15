How I’ve Grown by Being a UM Ambassador

I love representing the University of Mobile at events around the city as an ambassador. Each event I serve at brings new experiences and allows me to connect with people, including prospective students, current students, alumni and the university’s donors. Serving people is what God has called us to do, and being a part of this group has given me so many opportunities to do that.

One of the great things about the University of Mobile is that there are so many opportunities to grow and to serve. The UM Ambassador program in particular can help students foster and grow new skills.

This program helps students grow their communication skills to be better and more professional by guiding students through mock situations and then allowing them to put those skills into practice during events.

The program also allows students to serve the community and the university by leading tours of campus during preview days, hosting and attending different events such as the University of Mobile Scholarship Banquet and the Alabama Baptist Convention dinner, greeting people at events such as Christmas Spectacular, and serving those who purchased poinsettias by loading plants into their cars.

The UM Ambassadors is led by Allie Ratcliff, director of alumni programs, and is under the Office for Advancement. Allie is fully devoted to the group of ambassadors and takes time out of her personal life to invest in us as a group and individually. It is such a great benefit to get to know a staff member on a personal level – we even went to her house for our Christmas party and got to spend time with her, her husband and their dog!

As a UM Ambassador, each student is required to work a certain number of events throughout each semester depending on what year the student is. This policy makes being part of the program very doable with a busy schedule, because of the flexible nature. It also brings together a diverse group of students who have truly become a big part of my UM family. While we only have meetings biweekly, I see my fellow ambassadors on a daily basis on campus.

I have experienced much growth in my own life through UM Ambassadors. I feel better prepared for life after college because of it. When I initially began the process of joining the program, I was asked why I wanted to be a UM Ambassador. I explained that I wanted to be able to invest in incoming and prospective students the way my brother, a UM alumnus, has invested in me. I also wanted to be able to meet and thank those who donate to UM.

Thinking back to that day, I realize I have been able to do exactly that – and so much more.