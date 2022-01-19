Advice for College Move-in Day

Imagine: it’s the week before you move into your dorm for your freshman year at the University of Mobile. You are scrambling to finish last-minute shopping, while checking all the items off your to-do list. You feel confident in your preparation.

Until move-in day comes, and you have no idea where to begin.

The nerves begin to set in, and you start to question whether you’re ready for a big step like this. The answer is, yes, you are! I am here to tell you that it is okay to be anxious for move-in day. At some point, every college student experiences this.

To help ease your mind, here are a few tips I have learned that will help make your college move-in a smooth one.

Let your parents help you. As a newly graduated 18-year-old, you begin to feel a need for independence. You have lived in your parents’ house your entire life and are ready to take this leap by yourself. While this is a good thing, and you should strive to be as independent as possible as you enter the next phase of your life, it is important to remember it is okay to ask for help when life becomes stressful. This may be all new to us, but our parents have moved into a new phase of life before, so maybe they do know a thing or two. You are not alone. Create a checklist. In the commotion of move-in day, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. One trick I have found that works well is to start the day with creating a checklist of all the things you need to accomplish. It may be a list of what you need before leaving the house, the order in which you want stuff done, or what all you need from the store afterwards. If you are like me, having it all written down in front of you will allow you to feel organized and prepared. Don’t be surprised. An important thing to remember is that nothing ever goes exactly as planned on the day-of – from it pouring down rain and you forgot your umbrella, to forgetting your entire bag of clothes at home, to having to run to Walmart for extra Command strips. In these situations, it can be difficult to remain grounded in the knowledge that everything will work out. I find the best trick to overcoming any curveball thrown your way is to always be prepared for the unexpected!

Everything aside, your freshman year move-in day is a momentous occasion. Even though it may be stressful and complicated, don’t forget to take a step back and know you will soon be able to say: I made it!