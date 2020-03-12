University of Mobile Extends Spring Break through March 20

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today it will extend spring break for one week through Friday, March 20, in response to public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The university will make an announcement on Wednesday, March 18, on plans for the possibility of alternative modes of course delivery that would, if implemented, begin on Monday, March 23.

Other university operations will continue and offices will remain open. Information will be updated at umobile.edu/coronavirus. For information, call 251.442.2222.

The full statement is below:

The University of Mobile will extend Spring Break for students and faculty through the end of next week (Friday, March 20). On Wednesday, March 18, the administration will announce plans for the possibility of alternate modes of course delivery that would, if implemented, begin on Monday, March 23. At the current time, any shift in delivery mode would be temporary. Students are encouraged to remain off campus, however, the university will provide housing and food service for students who must be in residence. While there are no known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the University of Mobile campus, this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution with our primary concern being the health and safety of students, employees, and the community. The university administration continues to monitor the evolving situation. All other university operations will continue and offices will remain open. Questions should be referred to the university at 251.442.2222.

