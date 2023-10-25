Family Nurse Practitioner White Coat Ceremony held at UM’s College Woods Center

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile held a White Coat Ceremony for students in the Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program on Oct. 20. School of Nursing faculty presented students with white coats bearing the University of Mobile logo as family and friends gathered in College Woods Auditorium to celebrate the moment.

Graduate Dean of the School of Nursing Jessica Garner and UM President Lonnie Burnett welcomed participants. Bailey Mosley, president of the Bay Area Nurse Practitioner Association, gave the keynote address and congratulated students on reaching this milestone.

This event signifies the students’ entrance into the clinical portion of their training.

White Coat recipients were:

Kellie Carney

Myriya Collins

John Blake Endris

Akeria King

Jennifer Langley

Ananya Pathak

Brittany Pettway

Rachel Redding

Erika Samuels

Danielle Smith

Shelby Van Sickler

Jasmine Wicks

Natalie Williams

Courtlyn Winston

Jasma Wright

The 15 students completed their first semester in the university’s MSN-FNP program and will begin clinical rotations in the spring.

“The White Coat Ceremony, first held in 1993 at Columbia University, serves to symbolize the student commitment to integrity, excellence, collaboration and compassion, altruism, respect, resilience, empathy, and service in health care,” said Dr. Jessica Garner, graduate dean.

The online MSN-FNP program at the University of Mobile is a faith-based Family Nurse Practitioner program that prepares nurses at the master’s level as advanced practice nurses. The accelerated online program offers nurses a fast track to become Family Nurse Practitioners with a program that can be completed in just four semesters.

A part-time track is also available, which allows students to continue working as they pursue the MSN-FNP degree. UM’s online MSN-FNP degree programs include three on-campus intensives, including orientation and one intensive each fall semester.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited educational institution. Visit umobile.edu/fnp for more information and to apply for admission.

