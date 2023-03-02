Piano Concert Celebrates University of Mobile’s 7th Anniversary as All-Steinway School

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will celebrate its 7th anniversary as an All-Steinway School with a concert featuring students performing on the celebrated pianos.

The All-Steinway Concert program includes classical, romantic and contemporary music performed by undergraduate students majoring in piano performance. The free concert will be held Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on campus.

Works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Liszt and Ravel will be performed. Pianists include Alison Strunk, Christopher Conger, Luke Graham, Benjamin Naman, Marc Marquis, Bryson East, William Farris, Luke Killam and Rebecca Reed.

Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music, said the concert is an opportunity for audience members to experience the exceptional sound that talented students can create using pianos widely considered to be among the best in the world.

“Being an official All-Steinway School is not only a dedication to a commitment of excellence, but it provides the world’s best instruments for student and faculty. Our All-Steinway Concert is a celebration of our students and a thank you to donors who helped make this evening possible,” Onalbayeva said.

In addition to showcasing talented students at UM, the All-Steinway Concert is a “thank you” to donors. As an All-Steinway School, UM is committed to excellence. Without generous donors it would not be possible for the university to be able to achieve its prestigious goals, said Onalbayeva.

To watch a video expressing ASOTA’s sincerest gratitude to donors, watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=podTHxiaDrc.

The University of Mobile earned the All-Steinway designation in 2016 after the “All Steinway, All Together” campaign raised funds to update the university’s inventory of aging pianos.

For a list of upcoming concerts and theatrical performances in the Performing Arts Series, please visit umobile.edu/pas. To learn about bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2383.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.