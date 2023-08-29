Record First-Year Student Enrollment Pushes UM Growth

MOBILE, Ala. – A record-breaking number of first-time freshmen with an overall 14% increase in new students, plus an impressive 72% retention rate, pushed enrollment growth at the University of Mobile to 1,916 students for fall semester 2023.

Here are enrollment highlights:

UM’s fall semester 2023 enrollment of 1,916 students is an increase from 1,851 total students enrolled for fall 2022.

The Christian university had a record-breaking number of first-time freshmen, with 288 enrolled. The previous record of 282 freshmen was set in 2015.

Overall, the total number of new students including transfers was 418, up 14% from the previous year’s number of 369.

UM’s 72% retention rate is far above the Alabama average of 66.25% overall and 69.75% for private universities in the state. The national average for private colleges is 68%.

A Total Team Effort

UM President Lonnie Burnett announced the enrollment numbers to faculty and staff during a Census Day celebration Aug. 28 in Dorsett Auditorium on campus. Census Day marks the end of the add/drop period when colleges tally their official enrollment.

“These numbers are the result of God being faithful and a lot of hard work – a total team effort,” Burnett told university employees. “This level of success involves marketing, enrollment counselors and staff, financial aid, business office, student success staff, student life staff, faculty and coaches.”

Experience the Difference

Burnett said the University of Mobile attracts students who want to experience the difference of quality academics with a faith-based approach, where faculty and staff are committed mentors who know their students.

“Prospective students visit many schools, most of which are just alike. When they come here, they see something truly different that appeals to them. It’s because of our product, our people and our purpose – what we call ‘Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,’” Burnett said.

