UM to host Super Summer Alabama 2023 

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has partnered with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions to host Super Summer Alabama 2023, a week-long leadership and discipleship camp for students who have completed grades 8-12. The camp is set for July 10-14 on the University of Mobile campus.

Super Summer Alabama is not your typical summer camp, said Denis Tanner, associate pastor of students and spiritual formations at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama. It is designed for students who are leaders or potential leaders in their church youth groups who have a desire to learn, study and grow in their faith.

“Super Summer is where students begin to dig deeper in the word of God and own their faith. It is a place where they are not only discipled but challenged to go out and make disciples. They will learn about things such as theology, spiritual disciplines, missiology, apologetics and more.

“At Super Summer, students come expecting to see God move and work in their lives,” Tanner said.

The camp is operated by the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. The July 2023 session is the first time the camp will be held on the University of Mobile campus, a Christ-centered university affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

UM President Lonnie Burnett said Super Summer Alabama is “a perfect mission fit for the university.”

“These are some of the best and brightest students in the state, and we would certainly hope to see many of these participants as future UM students,” Burnett said.

Super Summer Alabama early registration deadline is April 10, 2023. To learn more about Super Summer Alabama, visit supersummer.ymlink.org.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Learn more about UM at umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

