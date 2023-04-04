Teaching Community: Amy Lowe

Amy Lowe

Reading Specialist

Chickasaw City Schools

Master of Arts in Elementary Education ‘01 “I am reminded of two verses when I think about my job: James 1:22, “Be doers of the word, not hearers only.” My calling is to do the work set before me – to build relationships with the students, teachers, parents and future teachers. And Colossians 3:23, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

– Amy Lowe ‘01

Being part of a community of educators has been a huge takeaway from my time as a student in the School of Education at the University of Mobile. Because of the small class sizes and relationship building, I gained lasting and valuable friendships with other teachers.

Now, I have the honor of working alongside fellow UM alumni on a daily basis in Chickasaw City Schools, and I have a network of former classmates who work in education that I know I can call on for support and encouragement. The common bond among UM alumni is strong and leaves a lasting impact.

I am passionate about making a difference in the lives of teachers and students. I teach in the community where I live, and I know the students and their families on a personal level. It makes a difference in how I approach my job.

I have also been given the amazing opportunity to oversee our after-school program. That is yet another chance to come alongside students and parents and make a difference.

Q. What inspired you to become a teacher?

A. I come from a family of teachers. I truly believe it is the calling on my life. It is my act of service to those around me. The best part of my job is 100% the students, but I also love the opportunity to come alongside other teachers.

Q. Tell us about your job. What is a typical day like?

A. There is NO typical day in an elementary school!

Since graduating from the University of Mobile in 2001, I have worked as a classroom teacher and reading specialist. I worked for the Mobile County Public School System for the first half of my career and have been at Chickasaw City Schools for 10 years.

Now I spend time in classrooms with teachers making sure we are meeting the needs of all students, and I spend time working with students to ensure that they are making adequate progress in reading. I also spend time looking at data and researching strategies and lesson plans for teachers to use with our students.

In the last two years a highlight for me has been the opportunity to assist with UM’s School of Education classes. Dr. Karen Dennis is the reading specialist and co-director of the Center for Collaborative Teaching and Learning at the University of Mobile. She and I have partnered together so that future teachers from UM can gain experience working with students. I am proud of the School of Education at UM when I see their willingness to provide authentic, relevant teaching experiences for pre-service teachers.

Q. How would you say your time at UM helped prepare you for your work?

A. My experience as a student at the University of Mobile was vital in my path to being an educator. I have an undergraduate degree in a non-education field. Twenty-three years ago, UM allowed me to return to college as a non-traditional student. I know that UM still paves the way for non-traditional students as they return to school through the Alternative Master of Arts in Education program.

I am thankful for the opportunity I had at UM, with professors who developed a strong understanding of teaching and learning. I value the impact that those professors had and still have on my career. Their wisdom and high expectations for me as an educator, and the lessons from so many professors, still echo in my ears, relevant to what I do every day.