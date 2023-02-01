The Alabama School of the Arts presents ‘The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940’

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents the comedic play “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop.

Performances are Feb. 16-18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at College Woods Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus. A cast of talented students from the university’s Alabama School of the Arts is directed by Stewart Hawley, assistant professor of theatre.

There are two options for tickets: a general admission ticket for the performance only, or a dinner ticket that includes dinner and the show. General admission is $10, and dinner tickets are $30. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show. Both ticket options are available online at umobile.edu/pas. General admission tickets will also be available at the door.

The play first opened on Broadway in 1987. The murder mystery takes the audience on a comedic journey to uncover the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher.” The journey begins with the creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher.”

The team has assembled for a backer’s audition of their new show. The scene is a house replete with sliding panels, secret passageways, and a German maid who is apparently four different people.

As the composer, lyricist, actors and director prepare their performance, and a blizzard cuts off any possible retreat, bodies start to drop in plain sight, knives spring out of nowhere, masked figures drag their victims behind swiveling bookcases, and accusing fingers point in all directions.

For more information, visit umobile.edu/pas or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

