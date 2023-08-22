UM Alumni Organize Ram Jam Classic Disc Golf Competition Sept. 16

MOBILE, Ala. – The disc golf course on the University of Mobile campus will be the site for the second Ram Jam Classic competition on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Ram Jam Classic is a C-tier PDGA-sanctioned singles tournament open to the public. Entry fees range from $45 to $60. The event is organized by 2017 UM alumni Logan Moore and Josh Hollingsworth as a fundraiser for the University of Mobile.

Register for the tournament at umobile.edu/alumni-events. University of Mobile-branded drivers, putters, mini discs and backpacks are available prior to and during the tournament at The University of Mobile Store on campus, or online at universityofmobilestore.com in The Disc Golf Collection.

Moore said the UM course was established in 2017 and quickly became a hit for both beginners and experienced players. Moore and Hollingsworth have been instrumental in developing their alma mater’s disc golf course and organized the first Ram Jam Classic in 2021.

“This event will be a 2-round tournament that will include a film crew for the lead MPO card this year,” said Moore an operations specialist in cybersecurity for CrowdStrike. Moore has traveled for tournaments across the Southeast representing different sponsors over the years. Currently, Moore is sponsored by Flight Factory Disc and serves as CFO for the Mobile Area Disc Golf Association Board of Directors.

Hollingsworth has been a professional player since 2020 and has placed in the top 5 at multiple Southern Nationals Amateur Champions, 13th and 10th at the National Amateur Disc Golf Tour (NADGT) championships, and 3rd at the U.S. Amateur Match Play Championship.

“We are excited about the ability to showcase the university’s beautiful campus and also to introduce students and the community to the PDGA tournament scene,” said Hollingsworth, a project accountant for HDR Engineering Inc.

For more information and to register, visit umobile.edu/alumni-events.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.