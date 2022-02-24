UM Alumnus Treii Pace Named 2022 Boykin Award Recipient

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile honors alumnus and former basketball player Treii Pace with the 2022 Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence.

The Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence was established in 2019 to honor the life of the late Samuel M. Boykin, the first African American graduate of the University of Mobile. The award acknowledges exceptional African American graduates of the Christian university who reflect the humility that Boykin exemplified throughout life.

Allie Ratcliffe, director of alumni relations, said, “I had the privilege of knowing Treii when we were both students at UM. Treii is a friend to all. He is humble and kind; he cares deeply for those around him. I am so glad that he is being awarded the Samuel Boykin Medal of Excellence. He is truly deserving.”

Pace graduated from the University of Mobile in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance and Exercise Science. For the last five years, the Saraland native has been teaching at Saraland Elementary and coaching middle school girls’ basketball. In 2021, he was awarded the Teacher of the Year for Saraland Elementary School and the district.

“The course of my life – attending the University of Mobile, the professors, coaches, friends, campus life, and administration – all tested me in ways to build my character and to reveal how God moves in the lives of others,” Pace said.

Pace will receive the award on March 26 at the Alumni Brunch at the university. Tickets are $5 per person. The brunch will be followed by an Alumni Easter Egg Hunt for ages up to 10 years old. To RSVP for the Alumni Brunch or Alumni Easter Egg Hunt, or for more information, visit umobile.edu/alumni-events or contact the alumni office at 251.442.2913.

About the University of Mobile

