University of Mobile Announces Class of 2020 Graduates

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile celebrates the class of 2020! Graduates will be honored with an on-campus ceremony on Dec. 12, 2020. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn, where graduates from both spring and fall semesters will be recognized. Information on graduation is at umobile.edu/graduation.

Graduates, by their hometowns, include:

Alabama School of the Arts, Master of Music

Houston, Texas – Eric Ryan Botto, Master of Music, Vocal Performance;

Huntsville, Alabama – Demi Alexandra Vanderwerff, Master of Music, Vocal Performance;

Jacksonville, Florida – Haley Latham Cox, Master of Music, Vocal Performance;

Mobile, Alabama – Mark Renardo Moore, Master of Arts, Worship Leadership and Theology;

Semmes, Alabama – Yuliya Ugay Brown, Master of Music, Piano Performance;

College of Health Professions, School of Allied Health, Master of Arts

Coden, Alabama – Henry Emanuel Patronas, Marriage and Family Counseling;

Mobile, Alabama – Katherine Becerly Rogers, Marriage and Family Counseling;

Saraland, Alabama – Amy Leigh Goff, Marriage and Family Counseling;

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing

Chickasaw, Alabama – Amy Kilgore Taylor;

Mobile, Alabama – Miranda Jacqueline Carr; Elizabeth Irene Naman; Jana Renee Carter Sims;

Saraland, Alabama – Alisha LeShae Hudson Adams;

Semmes, Alabama – Tameka Jackson Bolden;

School of Business, Master of Business Administration

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Bauyrzhan Doszhanov;

Birmingham, Alabama – Daniell Womack;

Bruce, Florida – Rebecca Lynn Whaley;

Daphne, Alabama – Heather Renee Halla; Evelynn Annette Wren;

Dothan, Alabama – Caleb Alan Cox;

Mobile, Alabama – Gerald D. Drakeford;

New Port Richey, Florida – Leah Marie Ford;

Pensacola, Florida – LaTonya Jackson Perkins;

Satsuma, Alabama – Leith Allen Rawson;

School of Christian Studies, Master of Arts

Tallahassee, Florida – Justin Daniel Dillenschneider, Biblical/Theological Studies;

School of Education, Master of Education

Calvert, Alabama – Dasha Witherspoon;

Mobile, Alabama – Erica Renee White;

Prichard, Alabama – Silvia Sophia Pettway;

Alabama School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science

Axis, Alabama – Kaitlyn Michell Goram, Bachelor of Arts, Art;

Blackshear, Georgia – Lauren Rebekah Graham, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Carrollton, Texas – Jordan Christine Vandiver, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre, Magna Cum Laude;

Creola, Alabama – Parker Brandon Gallups, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies;

Daphne, Alabama – Vannie Bohlen, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude; Travis Ward Higginbotham, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies, Cum Laude;

Decatur, Mississippi – Olivia Jill Vaughn, Bachelor of Music, Musical Theatre, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award;

Eight Mile, Alabama – Corali Jiménez, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Fort Payne, Alabama – Julianna Nacole Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude;

Fort Walton Beach, Florida – Samuel Camp Burchell, Bachelor of Science, Music Non-Certification;

Gulf Breeze, Florida – Skye Lynn DuMont, Bachelor of Music, Vocal Performance;

Gulfport, Mississippi – Olivia Ann Russell, Bachelor of Music, Musical Theatre, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award;

Hampton, Georgia – Thomas Edward Rawls, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies;

Jacksonville, Florida – James Callahan LaBiche, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Magnolia Springs, Alabama – Grace Elizabeth Mattox, Bachelor of Arts, Music, Magna Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – Abigail Joy Brock, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Adam Burkhardt, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude; Kaitlin Nicole Finch, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude; Grayson LaDon Holt, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership; Andrew Charles Franklin Paxton, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies; Brady Shaw Romine, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Nauvoo, Alabama – Jacob Alexander Guthrie, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

New Orleans, Louisiana – Sydney Angelle Myers, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design;

Opp, Alabama – John Calvin Adams, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Pinson, Alabama – Nathan Andrew Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Music, Magna Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Erica Danielle Burleson, Bachelor of Music, Piano Performance, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Semmes, Alabama – Abigale Marie Wincel, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design;

Tampa, Florida – John Michael Matheou, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Theodore, Alabama – Cheyenne Elizabeth Cumbie, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Thomasville, Alabama – Mallory Hanni Broadus, Bachelor of Music, Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude;

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Cameron Slade Smith, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies;

College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Bay Minette, Alabama – Kenneth Cody Floyd, Public History, Summa Cum Laude; Philessa Thompson, Biology;

Birmingham, Alabama – Maggie Katherine Jones, Communication, Summa Cum Laude; Kendra Patrice Langham, Biology, Magna Cum Laude; LaJayveus M. Leonard, Sociology;

Columbus, Mississippi – Tyler Andrew Whitley, Psychology;

Cullman, Alabama – Charis Olivia Brown, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Caitlyn Marie Hall, Biology;

Dadeville, Alabama – Katelin Shay Lynn, Psychology;

Dauphin Island, Alabama – Anthony Lester Ray Edwards, Biology;

Evergreen, Alabama – Noah Vinson Whittington, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Fairhope, Alabama – Ethan Louis Lafont, History, Cum Laude;

Foley, Alabama – Jonathan Andrew McLain, Psychology;

Gautier, Mississippi – Eukeisha LaNaé Lankford, Psychology;

Grand Bay, Alabama – Matthew Douglas Taylor, Psychology;

Hartselle, Alabama – Hope Danielle Cain, Pre-Health Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Herrick, Illinois – Hannah Christine Senteney, Biology;

Jacksonville, Florida – Avery Denise Wasdin, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Jackson, Mississippi – Kora Robinson Thompson, General Studies;

Jasper, Alabama – Anna Claire Harris, Communication, Magna Cum Laude;

Lincoln, Nebraska – Rachel Erin Garbe, Marine Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Magnolia, Texas – Emily Ann Kelleher, Government and Law, Cum Laude;

Millry, Alabama – Daisy Breanna Steiner, Communication, Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – JyWeslon Denise Howze-Perine, Biology; Brittney Shanta Miller-Rand, Psychology; Alena Denise Oger, Criminology; Makayla Nakyia Skinner, Psychology; Christian Lee Springer, Mathematics; Amy Marie Wight, Psychology, Cum Laude; Abriana Hope Wright, History, Magna Cum Laude;

Navarre, Florida – Jordyn Nicole York, Psychology;

Niceville, Florida – Jacqueline Olivia Beauchamp, Psychology;

Ormond Beach, Florida – Aaron James Nipper, Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Adam Jay Olszewski, Psychology, Cum Laude;

Panama City, Florida – Steven Kenneth Grothman, Communication;

Saraland, Alabama – Austin David Henson, History; Shawndel-Lorenzo Lisondra Hope, Communication; Savannah Grace Woodruff, Criminology, Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Alexandria Lynne Sutherland, Mathematics;

Semmes, Alabama – Dunkin Ann DeMouy Friedlander, Biology;

Silverhill, Alabama – Olivia Marlene Finley, Mathematics;

Theodore, Alabama – Callie Marie Edwards, Pre-Health Biology; Maranda Leigh Kirk, Organizational Leadership, Magna Cum Laude; Noah Mcdade Palframan, Mathematics, Honors Program Graduate;

West Chicago, Illinois – Emily Kathryn Ruff, Psychology, Cum Laude;

Wilmer, Alabama – Elizabeth Marie Laster, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

College of Health Professions School of Health and Sports Science, Bachelor of Science

Cypress, Texas – Samantha Lynn Nichols, Kinesiology;

Dothan, Alabama – Chrislyn Alexandra Whaley, Kinesiology, Cum Laude;

East Brewton, Alabama – Dalton James Shell, Kinesiology;

Irvington, Alabama – Jordan Kevin-Wayne Taylor, Kinesiology;

Jacksonville, Florida – Genelle Kay Boyer, Kinesiology, Cum Laude;

Las Vegas, Nevada – Janae Nichoelle Tyree Strode, Kinesiology;

Midland City, Alabama – Maegan Mikaela Walding, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – Dalton Timothy Becker, Kinesiology; Ryon Douglass Depinet, Kinesiology and Mathematics, Cum Laude; George Harrison Harvell III, Kinesiology; Brittney Maria Williams, Kinesiology;

Orange, California – Kianna Rae Snow, Kinesiology;

Saraland, Alabama – Jordan O’Neal Hall, Kinesiology, Cum Laude; Jacob Glenn Warren, Kinesiology;

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Axis, Alabama – Kaleigh Faith Chisholm, Cum Laude;

Bay Minette, Alabama – Christine Bernadette Eleogo;

Crystal Springs, Mississippi – Tori Marie Clement, Cum Laude;

Cullman, Alabama – Savannah Elizabeth Moss;

Daphne, Alabama – Madison Conrad Taylor, Cum Laude;

Gulf Breeze, Florida – Shelby G. Roberts, Magna Cum Laude;

Huntsville, Alabama – Chelsea Michelle Kendall; Kirstie Michelle Ruff, Magna Cum Laude;

Irvington, Alabama – Ashton Shainae Shepherd;

Midlothian, Texas – Casey Ann Lunceford, Magna Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – Jennifer Nicole Bosarge; Matthew Gary Cooper; Shelby Nicole Davison; Ginger Graf Dunaway; Shelby Caroline Eiland-Galmiche; Charon Lashea Farmer; Christina Pippins French; Dwanna Rena Graham; Demetrice Z’Jahmal Jones; Shantavia Monique McCants; Holley Lavenia McCarroll; Darion LaRay Mickles; Jessica Anne Morie; Morgan Elaine Walley; Courtlyn Carlissa Winston;

Montgomery, Alabama – Ashley Tatum Barrentine, Cum Laude;

Moss Point, Mississippi – Kristen Cameon Williams;

New Orleans, Louisiana – Shan’te Aurora Johnson;

Pensacola, Florida – Hannah Elizabeth Goalen, Cum Laude;

Saraland, Alabama – Ashley Lauren Scott;

Satsuma, Alabama – Brelee Nichole Yarber, Magna Cum Laude;

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Shelby Ray Van Sickler;

Troy, Alabama – Lindsay Corrine Lee;

Wilmer, Alabama – Ashley Rae Kurth; Heather Danielle Partin;

School of Business, Bachelor of Science

Alberta Canada – Heidi Samaja Giles, Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Birmingham, Alabama – William Andre Stanford, Accounting;

Chatom, Alabama – Colby James Lucas, Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Castanhal, Pará, Brazil – Mayron Victor Pimentel, Management;

Daphne, Alabama – Evelynn Annette Wren, Business Administration;

Dothan, Alabama – Caleb Alan Cox, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude;

Elberta, Alabama – Kenneth Joseph Kaiser III, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award;

Hampshire, United Kingdom – Lukas F. Burt, Accounting;

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Brandon Thomas Williams, Business Administration, Cum Laude;

McIntosh, Alabama – Lazarus O’Neal Lang, Computer Information Systems;

Mobile, Alabama – Hunter M. Avery, Accounting; Bailey Powell Bannon, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Heather Annette Chastain, Business Administration; Devin Deondrae Curry, Business Administration; Laura M. Foots, Business Administration; Brooke Nychelle Freeman, Management; Martrisse Holliza Bernice Haynes, Business Administration; Rebecca Magdalena Leim, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Joseph Alexander Puckett, Computer Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude; Reese Dominic Ruffin III, Business Administration; Sally Gayle Shoemaker, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Christine Evelyn Skipper, Business Administration; Elizabeth Caroline Smith, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Mogi Das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil – Emily Chang, Business Administration;

New Port Richey, Florida – Leah Marie Ford, Accounting;

Paradise, Texas – Colton Levi Wells, Business Administration;

Pensacola, Florida – Miranda Clarrisa Sprick, Business Administration;

Ringwood, Hampshire, United Kingdom – Sam Jake Chilman, Business Administration;

Sacramento, California – Christian Matthew Chastain, Business Administration;

Santiago, Chile – Guido Alessandro Evangelista Tapia, Business Administration;

Saraland, Alabama – Brandon Michael Bozeman, Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Morgan Leigh Bryant, Business Administration; Carson Patrick Ludt, Accounting; Leith Allen Rawson, Business Administration;

Semmes, Alabama – Samantha Joanne Walker, Business Administration;

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Gunner Wade Hendrix, Business Administration;

School of Christian Studies, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Clanton, Alabama – Dallas Kent Dodson, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Destin, Florida – Maya RosaLee Lewellyn, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Eclectic, Alabama – Isabella Camille Sanders, Bachelor of Arts, Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Gadsden, Alabama – Marcus Chad Talley, Bachelor of Science, Christian Leadership and Ministry, Magna Cum Laude;

Grove Hill, Alabama – Emma Kathryn Schlehuber, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies;

Gulf Shores, Alabama – Madelynn Nicole Loette Coleman, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Hannibal, Missouri – Laiken Danielle Gendregske, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude;

Madison, Alabama – Ragan Jillann Bledsoe, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – Michael Angelo Parks II, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies; Joshua Caleb Stroud, Bachelor of Science, Christian Leadership and Ministry;

Pelham, Alabama – Hannah Atkins Dodson, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Pensacola, Florida – Jonathan Scott White, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies;

Saint Stephens, Alabama – Josie Shelby Busby, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies;

Saraland, Alabama – George Edmund Ewing II, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Troy James McDonnell, Bachelor of Science, Biblical/Theological Studies;

School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Daphne, Alabama – Melyssa K. Hughes, Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Cum Laude;

Fairhope, Alabama – Hannah Faith Ellis, Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Ingleside, Texas – Beverly Anna Carnahan, Child and Social Development;

Mobile, Alabama – Leon Bell Jr. Child and Social Development; Victoria Lowe Bolton, Child and Social Development; Trinishia James Clausell, Child and Social Development; Natalie Michelle Powe, Child and Social Development; Leah Olivia Walker, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Tanika Lasha Woodard, Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Montgomery, Alabama – Lindsey Brooke McDaniel, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Sydney Michele Taylor, Child and Social Development;

Perdido, Alabama – Kylie Arean Boutwell, Child and Social Development;

Satsuma, Alabama – Samantha Brooke Sanderson, Child and Social Development;

Semmes, Alabama – Allicyn Paige Holderfield, Early Childhood Education;

Silverhill, Alabama – Jordan Alaine Johnson, Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Smyrna, Tennessee – Lauren Renee Coleman, Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Thorsby, Alabama – Abby Rebecca Garrison, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Wetumpka, Alabama – Jennifer Michelle Meredith, Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

College of Arts and Sciences, Associate of Science, General Studies

Auburn, Alabama – Nisreen Kanaan;

Mobile, Alabama – Jennifer Appling Amacker, Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Brandon Mills;

Tampa, Florida – Jamel Henry Clark

