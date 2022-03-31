University of Mobile Announces New Part-Time Family Nurse Practitioner Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is offering a new part-time option for registered nurses who want to continue working full-time while taking the next step in their career as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

The new part-time track in the Master of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner program is designed for nurses who want greater flexibility in fulfilling both professional and personal responsibilities while pursuing a degree, said Dr. Jessica Garner, assistant professor of nursing in the School of Nursing.

Online courses allow students to complete their coursework from virtually anywhere. Three on-campus visits throughout the program give students the opportunity to know their faculty and peers while providing hands-on skills training required for advanced practice providers.

The part-time track is seven semesters. Students complete the majority of their didactic courses prior to entering into the clinical component of the program.

The full-time program runs at an accelerated pace of four semesters, and students are not able to maintain a full-time nursing position when enrolled in the program.

Both part-time and full-time tracks provide graduates with the skills and knowledge to broaden their scope of practice, provide holistic care to patients across the lifespan, and work in diverse clinical environments.

The Master of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner program begins each fall semester. Priority deadline to enroll for Fall 2022 is May 15, with final deadline on July 16. Apply at umobile.edu/fnp.

Garner said earning the MSN-FNP can greatly expand career opportunities for nursing professionals.

“The Family Nurse Practitioner role allows nurses who desire greater autonomy to provide comprehensive medical care to individuals and families within a holistic framework. Whether working alongside physicians or independently, Family Nurse Practitioners fill a void in care within our medical system as the need for primary care providers continues to grow,” Garner said.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

“We prepare Family Nurse Practitioners to answer the calling to serve their patients and communities. We pride ourselves on developing relationships with each of our students to help foster their gifts and knowledge for a higher purpose,” Garner said.

Learn more about the Master of Science in Family Nurse at umobile.edu/fnp or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222. Learn more about bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the University of Mobile’s College of Health Professions at umobile.edu/health.

