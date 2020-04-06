University of Mobile Business Students Ranked 1st in Online Global Business Strategy Competition

MOBILE, Ala. – Four University of Mobile business students are currently in 1st place among 4,399 teams from 241 colleges/universities worldwide.

The team from UM is led by Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the School of Business and associate professor of accounting. The students that make up the team are Heidi Giles, an accounting major from Canada; Gunner Hendrix, a marketing major from Spanish Fort, Alabama; Morgan Bryant, a management major from Mobile, Alabama and Lukas Burt, an accounting major from England.

The BSG-Online program, also known as the Business Strategy Game, is a computer simulation of a multinational manufacturing corporation. When using this online exercise, members of the classroom divide into teams and are then assigned the task of managing the corporation through strategic expansion, offering generic branding, hiring, borrowing money, and managing foreign currencies, among other functions.

Each Monday of the starting week, BSG-Online compiles a list of the prior week’s best-performing companies worldwide based on each of the four measures: overall score, earnings per share, return on average equity and stock price.

The UM students generate the highest total scores for each of these metrics, worldwide.

Dunning uses the BSG-Online program to prepare her students for the business world. Dunning said she accomplishes this by using all aspects of manufacturing that are based on selling athletic footwear that mirror the real-world market. Her students are engaged in controlling the cost of production, outsourcing, cost of capital, pricing and product promotion.

UM students are getting practical business experience before even graduating.

“This business simulation puts our students in real managerial decision-making roles on a global platform. Managers at this level do not have the luxury of focusing on one item at a time, but must be constantly engaged in positioning their company to take advantage of opportunities to advance their company in the midst of global competition,” says Dunning.

