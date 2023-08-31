University of Mobile Nursing Earns 100% NCLEX Score for 2nd Consecutive Year

MOBILE, Ala. – For the second consecutive year, the University of Mobile School of Nursing scored a perfect 100% pass rate for Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates taking the NCLEX national licensure examination.

“For the second year in a row, the hard work of our nursing faculty, as well as the diligence of our students, has paid off in a 100% success rate. The University of Mobile continues to be a leader in health care education,” said University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett.

Nursing graduates are required to pass the NCLEX to be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the United States and Canada. The standardized test assesses a candidate’s competency and ability to provide safe, effective nursing care prior to entering the profession.

In addition to earning a perfect 100% NCLEX pass rate for students taking the exam in 2023, UM was the only school in Alabama to receive a 100% pass rate for BSN graduates during 2022. While UM’s 2023 scores are complete, scores for various other schools will not be final until the 2023 calendar year ends.

Dr. Sarah Barnes-Witherspoon, dean of the School of Nursing, said earning back-to-back perfect NCLEX scores is a “win-win for our nursing students, nursing faculty and the University of Mobile.”

“The nursing faculty works as a team to ensure our students are well-prepared for the NCLEX exam. Our students are outstanding health care professionals who are extremely knowledgeable and committed to delivering compassionate care in our community and beyond,” Barnes-Witherspoon said. “The favor of God is incredible. I give all of my praise to Him.”

The UM School of Nursing is part of the College of Health Professions, which also includes the School of Nurse Anesthesia and the School of Health and Sports Science.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing is one of many professional degree programs offered in the School of Nursing, including the online RN to BSN program and a new five-semester Associate Degree in Nursing.

Graduate programs include the Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner, Master of Science in Nursing Leadership, and Post-Master’s APRN Certificate.

Doctor of Nursing Practice programs include BSN to DNP Nurse Practitioner and Post-Master’s DNP.

The School of Nurse Anesthesia will graduate its first class in the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program in May 2024. UM’s DNAP program is the first and only DNAP program in Alabama, Mississippi, Lousiana and Georgia.

For more information about academic programs in the School of Nursing and the College of Health Professions, or to learn about any of the more than 75 academic programs at the University of Mobile, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222 or visit umobile.edu.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of "Higher Education for a Higher Purpose," founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.