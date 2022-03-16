University of Mobile Presents ‘Magical Realism’ Art Exhibit by Jose Molina

MOBILE, Ala. – The Art Department at the University of Mobile presents ‘Magical Realism,’ an exhibit by artist Jose Molina. The free exhibit is open throughout March from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The public is invited to a gallery talk and reception in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m.

The gallery is located at Ben May Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Ala. 36613.

Molina is an artist from Phoenix, Arizona, now living in the Florida panhandle. He completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of West Florida in 2020 and is currently a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of South Alabama where he also teaches art. He has been married 22 years and has two adult sons.

His works can be described as representational, naturalistic, and figural. Molina says that he primarily paints in oils but finds drawing to be the most important skill an artist can have.

He describes his work as “an investigation of everyday objects and people in the modern world, but with an added element of the fantastic.” As such, Molina strives to create artwork that is representational but not entirely naturalistic “because nature is the bar by which representational art is measured – but a completely realistic representation would be nothing more than an exercise in copy.”

For more information about ‘Magical Realism’ and other exhibits in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery, please contact Phillip Counselman, associate professor of art at the University of Mobile, at 251.442-2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu. For information about the University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.