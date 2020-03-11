University of Mobile Presents Musical ‘Little Women’ April 17-19

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will bring Louisa May Alcott’s classic story to life with the musical “Little Women” April 17-19.

Performances will be held April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and April 19 at 2 p.m. in Ram Hall on the University of Mobile’s campus, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

General admission is $15. Tickets for students with a valid ID are $10. Purchase tickets at umobile.edu/pas. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Alison Wilks, coordinator of communication and graduate admissions and director of Miss University of Mobile program and Summer Arts Series, is the director of “Little Women.”

Wilks says, “As a young girl, Little Women stole my heart. Directing this show is a dream come true. Louisa May Alcott captured the home of young sisters, the intricacies of their relationships with one another, as well as the delicate processes of allowing new members into a tight knit family.”

For more information about Alabama School of the Arts at University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.