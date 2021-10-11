Niche Names University of Mobile a Top 10 Best Value College in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The popular ranking and review site Niche is helping students and families find the best value for a college education, and the University of Mobile is one of their top picks. Niche’s 2022 Best College Rankings lists the University of Mobile in its Top 10 Best Value Colleges in Alabama.

The University of Mobile has also been named a Best Value Regional College in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its “Best Colleges 2022” guidebook.

Niche determines “Best Value Colleges” based on net price, alumni earnings, graduate rates and student debt. U.S. News & World Report chooses Best Value Schools based on academic quality and net cost of attendance. Best Value Schools are considered to offer the best value for students, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The University of Mobile awards millions of dollars in scholarships each year. In addition to academic merit awards, UM also offers a variety of talent-based scholarships. Enrollment counselors help guide prospective students in applying for a variety of grants, loans and work-study programs that can help lower out-of-pocket college payments.

UM was ranked #9 for Best Value Colleges in Alabama. Niche also praised the Christian university’s safety, value, food, college campus and student life. UM was ranked #1 Best College in Mobile and is one of the Top 10 universities in Alabama, including both public and private schools.

Complete Niche rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution founded in 1961, affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.

