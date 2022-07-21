Q&A with UM Kinesiology Prof Beverly Fox

Dr. Beverly Fox is passionate about developing students to become the very best health and physical education teachers. That’s why this associate professor of kinesiology teaches in the School of Health and Sports Science at the University of Mobile.

The kinesiology program in the Christian university’s College of Health Professions offers bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology, sport administration and exercise science, along with a Master of Athletic Training. In addition to preparing graduates to teach health and physical education in P-12 grades, the kinesiology program offers pre-professional programs including Pre-Athletic Training, Pre-Occupational Training and Pre-Physical Therapy.

Fox has served in a variety of capacities throughout her career in education, from college professor to special education administrator supervising physical therapists, occupational therapists, adapted physical education teachers and vision teachers. We asked the professor why she chose to teach at the University of Mobile.

Q. What do you like most about UM?

A. The Christian atmosphere. At the University of Mobile, you have the opportunity to educate students in a wonderful Christian environment which prepares them for job opportunities in the future and, more importantly, a future in heaven where they will be able to spend eternity with our Savior. There is no greater calling than to accept Jesus Christ as your Savior and live a life that reflects this calling each and every day.

Q. How does UM’s motto of “Know and Be Known” play out in your teaching?

A. The small number of students per class at UM allows professors to get to know each student well. Also, students have the opportunity to get to know each other. Hopefully, my love of teaching is demonstrated every day to my UM students. My goal is to help health and physical education students become excellent teachers.

Q. What is your educational background?

A. I have a Bachelor of Science in education, Master of Science in education and Administration Certificate, all from Troy University. I received my Doctor of Education from Auburn University.

Q. Your dissertation was about computer-assisted instruction in physical education. What drew your interest to that area of study?

A. I am always seeking better ways to assist students with learning. Computers offer numerous opportunities to engage students in exciting new and different ways to learn.

Q. Outside of class, what are some of your interests?

A. I enjoy reading, gardening, sewing, teaching a ladies life group class in my church and spending time with friends. I am a very social person, but also like to garden and have beautiful flowers.